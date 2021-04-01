Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 3 will be the longest entry yet

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 3 arrives on Disney Plus tomorrow. We'll be halfway through Sam and Bucky's adventure after that point, and you can tell that things are really starting to ramp up based on the next installment's runtime.

Posting on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page, Plenty_Echidna_545 - who has been correct with the series' two previous episode lengths - has revealed how long it'll be. According to the Reddit user, Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 3 will clock in at 54 minutes.

This episode length tracks with comments made by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige before the TV show began to air. Speaking to The Companion before Falcon and the Winter Soldier launched, Feige revealed that the series "wouldn't be eight hours long".

That means that Falcon and the Winter Soldier's episodes won't be over an hour in length. Given that there are only six installments in this series, we'll be getting less than six hours of content overall, which tracks with each episode being between 50 to 55 minutes in length.

What will Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 3 be about?

Plenty_Echidna_545's only other episodic revelation was that Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) would feature. We already knew this, though, as Sam (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) were on their way to speak to Captain America: Civil War's antagonist at the end of episode 2.

As for what else we can expect from episode 3, it's almost certain that ex-SHIELD agent Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) will finally appear. It would be a strange move on Marvel's part to leave her out of proceedings until episode 4, given how prominent she's been in the series' pre-release trailers. If Sam and Bucky can't get the answers they need from Zemo, maybe Sharon can help them instead.

We imagine that we'll learn more about what the Flag Smashers have been stealing besides medicine, too. Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) received a sinister text message in episode 2 from an unknown individual, so whatever they're hoarding is clearly of huge importance to the government or a massive corporation.

Finally, you can bet your bottom dollar that John Walker (Wyatt Russell) will be hot on Sam and Bucky's tale once more. The new Captain America and his partner Lemar Hoskins/Battlestar (Cle Bennett) warned Sam and Bucky to stay out of their way in their pursuit of the Flag Smashers. Clearly, the latter duo won't, so there are sure to be more run-ins between the two pairs in episode 3.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier's first two episodes are available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus right now.