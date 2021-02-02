Facebook warns iOS 14 users about new prompt

Facebook has warned Apple users that it will be rolling out new pop-up notifications once they have upgrade to iOS 14.

The social media site put up a blog post explaining that these notifications are a response to Apple's new transparency policy. This requires users to opt-in for certain data collection. This kind of data retrieval is exactly what is used by Facebook to create personalised ads.

Apple is attempting to address the mounting concerns that users are being tricked into handing over data as a result of an "opt-out" rather than "opt-in" method by companies like themselves and Facebook. This has resulted in the transparency update where users have to play a more active role in data permissions.

This prompt is great for users but is a major pain to Facebook, who have been fighting these regulations with Apple for a while. It will also prove to be more of a pain for those who use Facebook ads for their business.

In the blog post, Facebook outlined a list of change and limitations those who use Facebook ads may face when trying to push through to Apple.

"As more people, opt-out of tracking on iOS 14 devices, ads personalisation and performance reporting will be limited for both app and web conversion events," said Facebook.