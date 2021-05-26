Facebook Dark Mode seems to have disappeared for some users after update

Facebook Dark Mode has apparently disappeared without warning from iOS and Android as users online complain that the unbearable lightness of Facebook normal mode is more than they can bear.

Dark mode has vanished from the iOS Facebook app. My eyes… MY EYES!! pic.twitter.com/3HilleqEhLMay 24, 2021

Did anybody else on Android have Dark Mode just disappear on Facebook? I just opened my Facebook app and got blinded by the white layout, went into settings and Dark Mode seems to have disappeared in the Facebook App settings.. #Facebook #darkmode #AndroidMay 26, 2021

Hi I wanted to stay on Facebook but my dark mode died and I don't wanna go blind 😕May 26, 2021

According to some users, after an update several accessibility options seemed to be missing, including Dark Mode. We are running version 319.0.0.38.119 (292363515) on iOS, which according to the Apple App store, was last updated six days ago. As our David Lumb notes, "Regional updates aren't unprecedented."

(Image credit: Future)

What happened to Facebook Dark Mode setting?

We haven't seen or heard anything from Facebook about the issue, but we've reached out to the company for comment and will update this article when we hear back from the company.

In the meantime, it doesn't appear to be restricted to a particular region, but we can definitely confirm that some users are definitely affected.

Our editor-in-chief, Gareth Beavis, lost his Dark Mode even though he is running the same version of the iOS app as we were, so the issue may not be with any specific update. Some users complained that the issue only affected them when they power cycled their phone.

We shut our iPhone down and booted it back up again and still have Dark Mode, so it definitely isn't something that is affecting every user. Until Facebook puts out a statement about what's going on, we might not know what exactly went wrong or why.

This story is developing...