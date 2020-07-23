Fable is making a comeback on Xbox Series X

Microsoft ended its Xbox Series X showcase with the one thing gamers really wanted: a new Fable game.

Developed by Playground Games, Fable looks to be a reboot of the franchise for Microsoft's next-gen console and while we didn't see much of it, we got just enough to feel like it's on the right track.

The trailer, which only runs for a short 60 seconds, gives us our first look at the new Albion, full of magical creatures, great voiceovers and smart, witty writing.

Check out the trailer below.

What makes us feel like this is a reboot instead of Fable 4 is that we don't see any of the technology that was arriving into the world of Albion in Fable 3, one, and for another the game is simply titled 'Fable' instead of Fable 4.

The world of Albion returns

Microsoft has had a fraught few years with the Fable franchise. It promised and subsequently failed to deliver Fable Legends on Xbox One after years of development, and had appeared to abandon the franchise after Lionhead Studios, the original developer closed up shop back in 2016.

Thankfully, however, it looks like the franchise will get another chance on the Xbox Series X in the hands of Playground Games, a development studio best known for its work on the excellent Forza Horizon spinoff series.

While we don't have a release window for the game yet, the teaser trailer gives us just enough hope that we'll get a Fable on Xbox Series X and PC sooner rather than later.

Previous rumors have pointed to this title being an open world game – something the Xbox One has been sorely lacking during the previous generation, next to the PS4.