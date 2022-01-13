FAA reveals exactly what it thinks 5G will do to airplane electronics

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has started to provide the airline industry with ‘Notice to Air’ missions that detail how 5G networks could potentially affect aircraft equipment.

The FAA is concerned that C-Band 5G could affect sensitive electronics, like altimeters, that rely on frequencies located between 4.2 and 4.4GHz. These fears are disputed by mobile operators who will start the commercial rollout of such networks next week.

Mid-range C-Band spectrum offers a compromise between the range and indoor penetration characteristics of low-range airwaves and the huge capacity offered by high-band frequencies. AT&T and Verizon Wireless won C-Band licenses at an auction last year that raised $80 billion for the American government.

5G airport buffers

Reuters says more than 300 notices have been issued by the FAA, detailing how aircraft with untested altimeters that need retrofitting or replacing will be unable to perform low-visibility landings at airports where 5G powered by ‘C-Band’ spectrum has been deployed.

The FAA has received additional transmitter location data from operators which mean that some aircraft will still be able to land in low visibility conditions on some runways without restrictions and says it plans to update the industry as it continues its research.

Both T&T and Verizon Wireless agreed to delay the launch of their respective services and introduce measures that mitigate any perceived issues, including airport buffer zones. 50 airports, including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Detroit, Dallas, Philadelphia, Seattle, and Miami are covered by the new restrictions, with some airports excluded because they do not permit low-visibility landings or because 5G towers are not close enough to cause concern.

Mobile operators and industry bodies say there is no credible evidence of interference, noting that other countries have deployed C-Band 5G with no problems and that there is a sufficient spectrum gap between bandwidth allocated for mobile and for aviation. Others have questioned why the FAA has waited so long before expressing is concerns.

