F1 2021 PC system requirements won’t punish your PC – unless you turn on ray tracing

F1 2021 was recently revealed by EA with a launch date of mid-July, and now we’ve been provided with the full PC spec requirements which indicate that the game will support ray tracing lighting effects.

As ever, both minimum and recommended system requirements have been detailed, with additional notes on what’s needed for ray tracing on top – which is obviously a clear enough indication that F1 2021 will indeed come with ray-traced graphics, even if nothing has been officially announced yet. F1 fans will doubtless recall that the 2020 version added DLSS – so it’s safe to assume that’ll be in the mix too.

Here are the requirements for F1 2021 in full (as found on the game’s Steam page):

Minimum requirements

OS : Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1709)

: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1709) CPU : Intel Core i3-2130 or AMD FX 4300

: Intel Core i3-2130 or AMD FX 4300 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 950 / AMD R9 280

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 950 / AMD R9 280 Drive Space: 80GB

Minimum with Ray Tracing requirements

OS : Windows 10 64-bit (Version 2004)

: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 2004) CPU : Intel Core i3-2130 or AMD FX 4300

: Intel Core i3-2130 or AMD FX 4300 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB GPU : Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD RX 6700 XT

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD RX 6700 XT Drive Space: 80GB

Recommended requirements

OS : Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1709)

: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1709) CPU : Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

: Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X RAM : 16GB

: 16GB GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti or AMD RX 590

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti or AMD RX 590 Drive Space: 80GB

Recommended with Ray Tracing requirements

OS : Windows 10 64-bit (Version 2004)

: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 2004) CPU : Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

: Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X RAM : 16GB

: 16GB GPU : Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD RX 6800

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD RX 6800 Drive Space: 80GB

On track

They aren’t a big ask, then, and the spec is actually pretty much identical to F1 2020, with only slight changes here and there. The only big differences are the new ray tracing requirements which are predictably a major step up, calling for an RTX 3070 or RX 6800 on the recommended front.

With DLSS support presumably being maintained, as mentioned, hopefully it won’t be too much trouble to maintain smooth frame rates – but obviously we won’t know until we see the game in action.

Given the speed you’re whizzing round the track in normal gameplay, F1 is a title which puts a premium on smoothness rather than finer visual details, of course.