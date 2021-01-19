ExpressVPN gets a striking new aesthetic

ExpressVPN has come a long way since the VPN service first launched in 2009 and for this reason, the company has decided to give its logo as well as its clients a fresh new look.

During its 11 year history, speed has always been at the heart of ExpressVPN which is why the company's new logo embodies forward movement and energy. Unlike the old logo that featured a 'V' for VPN, the new logo uses a lower case 'e' that appears italicized to represent forward motion.

At the same time, ExpressVPN has also expanded its color palette beyond red and white. The company's VPN client now uses peach, purple, neon green and other colors as well as enhanced icons and illustrations to provide users with better visual indicators regarding the state of their internet connection.

VPN and beyond

Over the past few months, ExpressVPN has launched a number of new and innovative features designed to help better protect the online activity of its users. Going forward the company plans to introduce an expanded suite of privacy and security tools including Lightway, Protection Summary, Security Assistant, and a Digital Security Lab.

ExpressVPN's Lightway technology was developed from the ground up to provide a faster, more secure and more reliable experience. The technology offers seamless connectivity and longer battery life due to its lightweight codebase.

Protection Summary, which is currently available on Android, offers a personalized snapshot of how ExpressVPN is keeping users safe and secure online. The company plans to bring this feature to more of its apps this year. Security Assistant also recently launched in beta on Android and this feature helps users understand and take better control of their privacy and security with actionable checklists tailored to their devices.

In October of last year, ExpressVPN launched its Digital Security Lab to help it better understand the threats users face online. The company plans to continue the in-depth research conducted by its Digital Security Lab to educate consumers about cybersecurity issues and empower them with the tools and resources they need to stay safe online.

ExpressVPN has big plans for the future and the company's new logo and look are just the beginning.