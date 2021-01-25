Everwild release date, trailers, news and rumors

Everwild is the brand new IP from Sea of Thieves developer Rare which promises to give us our fix of magic and nature.

Revealed during XO19, we don't know a whole lot about what exactly Everwild will entail, as Rare has kept a pretty tight light on the specifics of its new game since the reveal. So far we can only go off from what we've seen from the two trailers that have been released, which seem to paint a pretty good picture of what Everwild's mystical world has in store for us.

Everwild appears to be set in a mystical world, brimming with peculiar creatures, where nature and humans live together in harmony - with Rare calling the relationship between the player and these creatures "symbiotic". But what the gameplay or narrative will involve still remains a mystery.

In addition, while we know Everwild is going to be an Xbox exclusive, coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC, there's still no word on when we'll get our hands on it. Interested to find out more? Then read on for everything we know so far about Everwild.

Cut to the chase

What is it? A brand new IP from the Rare, the makers of Sea of Thieves

A brand new IP from the Rare, the makers of Sea of Thieves When can I play it? TBC

TBC What can I play it on? Xbox Series X/S and PC

(Image credit: Rare)

Developer Rare still hasn't confirmed the Everwild release date, but we do know the game will be an Xbox exclusive, coming to Xbox Series X/S and PC.

What's more, Everwild will be an Xbox Series X/S Optimized title, meaning it has been developed to take advantage of the capabilities of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. That means we can expect unparalleled load-times, visuals, responsiveness, and framerates up to 120 fps.

Everwild trailers

(Image credit: Rare)

Rare's second Everwild trailer was released during the Xbox Games Showcase in July 2020 and revealed more of Everwild's magical world and peculiar creatures, and also introduced us to 'Eternals', the player characters.

While this trailer gives us a closer look at Everwild's world, and highlights that the game seems to hinge on humans and nature working together, it didn't shed much light on the game's actual narrative - or what gameplay will involve. Check it out below (or check out the director's commentary trailer for even more insight into Everwild's world):

Rare announced Everwild with a reveal trailer during Microsoft's XO19 event in November 2019. The first trailer paints a picture of the magical and nature-rich world we'll be exploring in Everwild, which is inhabited by an odd (but beautiful) array of creatures - with some more pleasant than others.

Check it out below:

Everwild news and rumors

Director's Commentary

Speaking in the Director's Commentary video about the Everwild Eternals trailer, Rare executive producer Louise O'Connor and art director Ryan Stevenson shed some more light on what awaits us in Everwild.

In the video, it was explained that player characters are called Eternals - who seem to have a dedicated creature that stays by their side. Stevenson also pointed out that moments we see in the trailer of "connection" between the Eternals and the animals are key to Everwild.

Stevenson explained that the relationship between the Eternals and the bird-like creature which swoops down and takes bread from one of them is "symbiotic", which seems to be one of the main themes of Everwild: the relationship between nature and humans. In some cases, such as with the creature that pulls down trees, it seems the Eternals can use this symbiotic relationship to have creatures help them.

While we don't know exactly what Everwild is about just yet, it seems that the Eternals serve as "protectors" of nature in some way. In the Eternals trailer, we see one Eternal marking around a tree in an effort to protect it from a "swarm of insects" which are slowly going through the world and eating. It's unclear if this will be a key aspect of the story, but it does imply that Everwild will have us fighting to protect nature at least in part.

You can watch the video below:

Everwild will be on Xbox Game Pass

It's been confirmed that Everwild is coming day one to Xbox Game Pass, meaning subscribers will be able to jump into the game for free from launch day (whenever that is).

It's going to be a "unique" game

"While Everwild is still early in development, we are very excited about the unique potential of the game we are creating," Rare studio head Craig Duncan said in an announcement post for the game back in 2019. "The Everwild team is focused on building an experience that allows for new ways to play in a natural and magical world. The development team, led by executive producer Louise O'Connor, is creating something truly original and incredibly special that aims to be more than just a new IP. Everwild will offer memorable, engaging and meaningful experiences for players everywhere to share. We cannot wait to share more with you in the future."