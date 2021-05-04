Ericsson targets SMBs with '5G ready' remote desktop

Ericsson is looking to capture part of what it believes to be a $90 billion market with the launch of a 5G-ready virtual workspace for small businesses.

The shift to flexible working that was forced by Covid-19 restrictions is likely to become permanent at many organisations post-pandemic. Indeed, Ericsson predicts 60% of all ‘white collar’ work will be done outside of the office by 2030.

However, many smaller businesses might lack the necessary in-house IT resources to adopt the digital technologies that can support and maximise the benefits of a hybrid or dispersed workforce.

Ericsson Wireless Office

This is the market opportunity that Ericsson, whose traditional strength is in telecoms networking equipment, hopes to take advantage of. Ericsson Wireless Office is a subscription-based virtual desktop platform, with business applications and IT infrastructure, such as compute, storage and security all stored in the cloud.

What this means is that any employee in any location can access the same resources as a colleague in the office without introducing any new security risks.

The product is limited to the US for now and Ericsson has teamed up with distributor Telarus whose 4,000 tech consultants will make it available to as many as six million SMBs – 40% of the American workforce.

"The pandemic has changed the way we work and Ericsson Wireless Office addresses this transformation by delivering a 5G- ready office solution covering the applications, cloud, and communication needs for enterprises in one single solution regardless of their location or device, with no IT expertise required,” said Dan Foster, Head of Global Sales at Ericsson Wireless Office.

“Telarus is known for keeping its partner ecosystem at the technology forefront. We are confident that together, we can help businesses accelerate their digital transformation."

"We are continuously seeking to expand our portfolio with innovative solutions that create real differentiation in the marketplace,” added Adam Edwards, Telarus CEO. “Ericsson Wireless Office is spot on for today's businesses as remote-work and hybrid-work models become the new norm. It's truly a one-of-a-kind service that automates desktop provisioning and software license management, giving businesses a flexible work-from-anywhere capability."

The launch marks Ericsson’s latest foray into North America, which has become a significant area of strategic focus in recent times. The company has opened new R&D and manufacturing facilities on the continent, working in areas such as 5G and AI.