Eco-friendly cell phone cases available in SA

When it comes to technology, very rarely do we hear the term “eco-friendly”. If you are conscious about the environment or if you're looking to go green in some way, an eco-friendly cell phone case may be your in.

The nature of technology is taxing on the environment. Consumers are constantly upgrading and discarding their devices. Consistent innovation draws us in with little time to pause and think: What is this doing to Earth's resources?

Many may not want to part with the habit of swapping out 'old' technology but some liberties can be taken. A small yet impactful move to switch out your plastic phone cover for eco-friendly casing is just the tip of the iceberg.

If you're living on the edge and don't own a cell phone case, then consider purchasing a plastic alternative because replacing the device is going to costs more.

In South Africa there are a number of plastic alternatives. From biodegradable casings to those mate from recycled material, there are a myriad of options. We're living in a world were we need to wake up and reassess our plastic consumption. With these cases you can protect your phone and give back to the planet too.

Pela

(Image credit: Pela)

Pela are the biodegradable solution to your plastic cover woes.

The Canadian company ships to South Africa and so you can enjoy a beautiful case that won't end up in a landfill. Pela offers biodegradable cases for iPhone dating back to the iPhone 5, Samsung and Google Pixel and limited Huawei devices.

Additionally, the company sells AirPod cases, Smart Watch bands and other accessories for you to match your case with if you feel like it.

The cases are incredibly sleek and stylish and perform well in drop tests. Each accessory is plant-based and compostable. The company also gives 5% of its total sales to environmental charities to help conserve the natural world.

The wide range of models affords more tech consumers the opportunity to be eco-conscious but one needs to also factor in the 15% import cost into South Africa.

The Loop Case

This is Africa's first sustainable phone case that is 100% compostable. The cases are made from renewable materials and so you can start living your best eco-friendly life.

The cases are available for iPhone 6, 7, 8 and 11 and are available for purchase on Shop Zero for R350.

The case is primarily made from a plant-based material called PLA which consists of a combination of bamboo fiber and corn-starch, as well as calcium carbonate and cellulose.

The phone is durable and will protect your phone for about two years. After this, you can place it in a composting environment so that it can naturally disintegrate. Do not fear, it cannot disintegrate outside of a composting environment.

QDOS Eco Case

(Image credit: iStore)

The QDOS Eco Case for iPhone is available on the iStore. Being eco-conscious has never been so convenient.

Retailing at R245, the phone is made from PLA and wheat straw and is 100% biodegradable in the right composting conditions. The phone is soft, slim (1.5mm) and a super shock absorber. It is currently only available in two colours, coal and sand.

Unfortunately the range on the iStore is limited and is only available for iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

MUVIT Bambootek

(Image credit: Takealot)

French company MUVIT has launched a eco-friendly range of tech casings. South Africans iPhone 11 Pro owners wanting to move to greener pastures can purchase a case on Takealot.com. The case comes in two colours, Cotton and Storm, which are both available on Takealot for R299.

Similar to the other products, the case is 100% biodegradable and made from bamboo fibre and cornstarch.