Early 'reviews' of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X shows it beating Intel Core i9-9900k

Two 'early' reviews of the soon to be released AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 5600X CPUs show impressive performance gains using the Zen 3 architecture over its predecessor, Zen 2, according to SiSoftware.

The benchmarking software developer posted performance evaluations of the two Ryzen 5000 series CPUs online this week, showing a roughly 15 percent to 40 percent improvement over the previous generation Ryzen 5 3600X for the Ryzen 5 5600X and a roughly 25 to 40 percent improvement for the Ryzen 7 5800X over the Ryzen 7 3700X.

It's speculative at the moment, as Videocardz notes, since it's unclear whether SiSoftware was in possession of review units of the CPUs itself, or whether it was aggregating data from others who were benchmarking the CPUs using its software.

(Image credit: SiSoftware)

SiSoftware says Ryzen 5 5600X beats Intel Core i9-9900k

In a critical claim by the benchmark maker, the six-core Ryzen 5 5600X was apparently able to beat out the eight-core Intel Core i9-9900k, which would be a major win for Team Red if true.

SiSoftware also described the performance of the Ryzen 7 5800X as being equivalent to a 12-core Zen 2 processor, like the Ryzen 9 3900X. "We certainly did not expect performance to be this good," the developer said.

We haven't tested the new AMD CPUs ourselves, so it remains to be seen if these numbers hold up, but if they do, Team Red will have come through big in its battle with archrival Intel.