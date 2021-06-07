Early Amazon Prime Day deal: get $10 of free credit when you buy a $40 gift card

Fancy scoring $10 to spend on this year's Prime Day deals? Right now at Amazon you can do just that if you spend $40 or more on an Amazon eGift card.

Simply use the code GIFTFORPD21 at checkout and you'll get your credit within two days of your purchase. What makes this promo so good? Well, technically you can send an Amazon eGift card to yourself - essentially pocketing a nice little discount for the upcoming Prime Day deals. Note, however, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member to eligible here and it's limited to once per customer.

Also, this $10 of free credit is also only eligible for discounting 'official' Amazon store listings - not third-party sellers. Regardless, the best Prime Day deals are normally on official Amazon listings and the company's own products either way, so it's still a fantastic promo.

While Amazon Prime Day falls on June 21st to 22nd this year, this gift card promotion ends on June 20 11:59PM (PT), so definitely don't hang around if you're getting your shopping list ready for this year's Prime Day deals.

Also available today is another great Amazon Prime Day promotion that lets you save $10 when you spend $10 or more on small business products. We've included more details on this deal just below, alongside Amazon Prime free trial information if you'd like to try it. You can also visit our main Prime Day deals page for all the latest news in the lead-up to the big event itself.

Amazon: get $10 credit when you spend $40 or more on an Amazon gift card

Use code GIFTFORPD21 at checkout when you spend $40 or more on an Amazon eGift card to score yourself $10 of Amazon credit to use freely at the store. Send that card to a loved one or even to your own account to pocket a nice little chunk of change for the upcoming Prime Day deals. Note - this promotion is currently eligible for Amazon Prime members only.

Amazon: save $10 when you spend $10 or more on small business products

Also available this week for Amazon Prime members is a fantastic little saving for third-party seller products. Simply purchase $10 or more from listed small business sellers between now and Amazon Prime Day (7th to 20th of June) and receive $10 of free credit via email from Amazon. You'll then be able to spend that $10 anywhere on Amazon during the Prime Day deals event (21st to 22nd of June). Note, this promotion is also available in the UK.

Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime

Signing up to the Amazon Prime Day 30-day trial is easy and you'll get all the same benefits as fully paid up members - free delivery, exclusive deals, and access to tons of streaming services too. Note, you will need to enter your card details to sign up but you can cancel at any time during the trial. Note, after 30 days, Prime will cost $12.99/£7.99 per month.

