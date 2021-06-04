E3 2021 predictions and awkward moments: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 67

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

The show is presented by Matt Phillips, Video Producer at TechRadar, and Sherri L. Smith, Editor in Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests Vic Hood, Gaming Editor at TechRadar, and Adam Vjestica, Senior Gaming Writer at TechRadar, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 67:

In this week's episode, we're talking about video games, and particularly, E3. We begin with this week's Big Question: what are our most awkward E3 moments?

We then induct two new gadgets into our Gadget Hall of Fame, talk about celebrity cameos in video games, the return of good wrestling games, and what we'd love to see get announced at E3.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple Podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.