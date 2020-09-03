Dynabook launches 13-inch Portégé X30 laptops with Intel’s Tiger Lake inside

Among the areas where mobile PCs designed in Japan excel are portability and low weight. With customers wanting the lightest notebooks possible, Japanese PC makers are able to build exactly what their clients want.

That's certainly the case with Dynabook’s Portégé X30W-J and convertible 2-in-1 Portégé X30L-J machines, which are not only light, but support advanced security features required by businesses today.

Dynabook, formerly Toshiba, introduced both machines this week, sporting mystic blue magnesium alloy chassis and equipped with a 13.3-inch IGZO display (up to Full-HD resolution, with or without touch or privacy capability support in case of the notebook). However the key selling feature of the mobile PCs is their weight: the laptop starts at 900 grams, whereas the convertible starts at 1 kilogram, and are just 17.9 mm thick.

Lightweight with Tiger Lake

The new Dynabook Portégé X30L-J and X30W-J are based on Intel’s 11th Generation Core i5/i7 processors codenamed Tiger Lake and featuring four cores as well as built-in Intel Xe graphics. The machines can be equipped with 32GB (convertible) or 48GB (laptop) of DDR4 memory as well as an SSD of an up to 1TB capacity.

Since Intel’s Tiger Lake platform features a Thunderbolt 4 controller, Dynabook’s Portégé X30L-J and X30W-J support two TB4 ports. In addition, like many other higher-end modern mobile PCs, the new systems have Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A connector, an HDMI display output, an audio port for headsets, and a microSD card slot.

Dynabook aims its Portégé X30L-J laptop and X30W-J convertible at people who move around for business a lot, so both machines are equipped with a host of security features, including a Windows Hello webcam with infrared sensors, a fingerprint reader, an optional smart card reader (laptop only), and a TPM 2.0 module. The systems comply with Microsoft’s secured-core PC requirements.

When it comes to battery life, both Portégé systems come equipped with a 53Wh battery and promise to last a day, even though this is something that has to be put to a test.

Dynabook plans to start sales of its Portégé X30L-J laptop and X30W-J convertible PCs sometimes in the fourth quarter. Users in the USA will be able to build the systems according to their specifications. Prices will vary.