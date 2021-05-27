Dying Light 2 release date may have been leaked

The Dying Light 2 release date could have just been leaked ahead of a livestream event taking place later today (May 27). Many suspected that Techland would reveal the release date during its Twitch livestream, and this leak suggests that could be true – though it may have also stolen Techland’s thunder

According to user @Okami13_ on Twitter (as well as a few others) Italian site Everyeye.it accidentally leaked the date in a banner advert for Dying Light 2. The ad shows the game's supposed December 7 2021 release with a button to preorder.

Now, it’s worth taking this news with a pinch of salt before we get any official confirmation – fake video game release dates are dime a dozen online – but the official-looking advert (and the fact it has since been removed) suggest it might be real.

Techland had previously confirmed that Dying Light 2 would be released at some point this year, after being delayed from its original 'Spring 2020' window. This December 7 date, if it's true, suggests that the developer is just managing to hit the new target.

If you want to find more official details about Dying Light 2, be sure to check out the live stream that's happening today at 12 PM PT / 8 PM BST on Techland’s Twitch channel.