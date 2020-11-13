DStv's new decoder has a Netflix integration

A lot has changed since the first DStv Explore launched seven years ago, it's not just a satellite decoder anymore.

The future is here and it's in the shape of the new Explora Ultra. An exciting new addition to the world of television, their partnership with Netflix is something to write home about.

The new generation of decoder promises an advanced viewing experience and the best in local and international content from both DStv and Showmax.

In addition to this, streaming giant Netflix will be available to consumers too for the first time through DStv. This gives the Explora Ultra decoder an entirely different edge.

The Netflix app will be integrated with the new Explora Ultra. This will allow consumers to sign into their existing Netflix account or to seamlessly sign up with the service.

The partnership also grants DStv customers with an Explora Ultra the possibility of adding their Netflix subscription to their monthly DStv bill.

What you need to know about the new DStv Explora Ultra viewing experience

The device offers built-in Wi-Fi capabilities and supports 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos for a clearer, more defined picture quality and enhanced cinema sound.

A completely redesigned interface, which simplifies discovering and navigating DStv’s dynamic content on TV and on demand.

Introduction of a sleek new DStv remote making searching for content even easier.

Integration of app-based streaming services including Showmax, and Netflix with more third-party streaming services to follow.

DStv customers will have the option to pay for their Netflix subscription in their monthly bill. The inclusion in the bill will be available to DStv customers who want to become Netflix subscribers.

Recommended retail price of R2499 for the standalone device and R3699 including installation, available to purchase at participating retail stores. Visit: www.dstv.co.za

The DStv Explora Ultra is wholly manufactured in South Africa, its enclosure is made of 100% recycled material and packaging contains no single-use plastics.

Pricing and availability

The new Explora Ultra will be available at participating retail stores from November,16. The recommended retail price for the standalone device is R2,499 and consumers are looking at R3,699 for the device and installation.