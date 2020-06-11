DStv to offer Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

MultiChoice, the company that owns DStv, announced it signed deals with Netflix and Amazon to integrate these services into their new Explora decoder.

The company announced the news in a presentation detailing its financial results for the year.

Buried underneath a section explaining how they will "improve retention", the company simply stated these agreements without giving much more insight into how this will effect the price of the new decoder and overall DStv subscription.

In a press statement on the report, Chief Executive Officer Calvo Mawela explained that the integration of these streaming services will bring more international content to their subscribers.

“We have long been a content aggregator, and this is proof of our aggregator model at work – providing simplicity, choice and convenience for our customers,” Mawela said.

“As our industry evolves, we believe that we are well positioned to benefit from both worlds – a large, growing pay-TV market in Africa, as well as an emerging over-the-top (OTT) opportunity, where our own OTT services and aggregation capabilities can drive success.”

DStv has already dabbled in OTT services, referring to internet based streaming services of its own with the locally produced Showmax platform.

While the merits of each platform are debated, having them all under one umbrella is going to provide legitimacy and value for the satellite decoder, which had struggled with the competition from the rise in streaming services.

However, this value will ultimately be determined by the price of this new integrated TV option.