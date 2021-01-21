DStv punts educational content for kids

DStv is helping to make family time a stimulating experience. Amid the pandemic and schools being closed until mid-February, families across South Africa are all at home at once, which can be tricky to navigate if you work full-time and have to help home school your kids.

To lighten the load, DStv has a wide offering of channels that are educational and entertaining that will appeal to the entire family.

It's easy to watch mindless cartoons en masse but I am a firm believer that the TV shows I grew up watching were far better than those that exist today. But then again nothing can compare to the Hanna-Barbera cartoons that were first created in the 40s.

Here is a list of family-friendly edutainment that DStv recommends: