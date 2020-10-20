DStv opening all SuperSport channels to subscribers this weekend

As part of the promotion of their new app and partnership with the English Premier League, DStv is opening up all SuperSport channels to stream this weekend.
From Saturday, October 24 to Sunday, October 25, DStv subscribers on Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access bouquets can stream on the newly designed app for free.
This clever marketing plan is aimed to show users how easy it is to get access to sports by giving them a taste and then asking them to upgrade. In addition, it also encourages those who haven't to download the DStv app.
If you're keen to give it a try here is how to download the app and what to expect.
How to access free SuperSport for the weekend
- Visit the iOS App Store or the Google Play Store, find the DStv app and download to your device
- Fill out the registration info to create an account
- Link your DStv account to your profile account
- Login and stream
Some of the line-up
What's showing on Saturday:
- Netball Telkom Netball League
- Cycling Giro d'Italia
- Cycling La Vuelta a Espana teams presentation
- Golf PGA Tour The Zozo Championship
- IPL Cricket Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals
- IPL Cricket Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Rugby Six Nations – Ireland vs Italy
- WWE SmackDown
What's showing on Sunday:
- Netball Telkom Netball League
- Cycling Giro d'Italia
- IPL Cricket Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings
- IPL Cricket Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
- Road Running Frankfurt Marathon
- Motorsport Grand Prix de Teruel MotoGP (Spain)
- Motorsport Formula One Portuguese Grand Prix
- Motorsport IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
- Boxing Premier Boxing Champions WBA Super Featherweight Title: Gervonta Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz
- UFC pay per View
There will also be football games to stream but the dates are still to be decided:
- Arsenal vs Leicester City
- Manchester United vs Chelsea
- El Classico Barcelona vs Real Madrid
- Ac Milan vs Roma