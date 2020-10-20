DStv opening all SuperSport channels to subscribers this weekend

As part of the promotion of their new app and partnership with the English Premier League, DStv is opening up all SuperSport channels to stream this weekend.

From Saturday, October 24 to Sunday, October 25, DStv subscribers on Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access bouquets can stream on the newly designed app for free.

This clever marketing plan is aimed to show users how easy it is to get access to sports by giving them a taste and then asking them to upgrade. In addition, it also encourages those who haven't to download the DStv app.

If you're keen to give it a try here is how to download the app and what to expect.

How to access free SuperSport for the weekend

Visit the iOS App Store or the Google Play Store, find the DStv app and download to your device

Fill out the registration info to create an account

Link your DStv account to your profile account

Login and stream

Some of the line-up

What's showing on Saturday:

Netball Telkom Netball League

Cycling Giro d'Italia

Cycling La Vuelta a Espana teams presentation

Golf PGA Tour The Zozo Championship

IPL Cricket Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

IPL Cricket Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rugby Six Nations – Ireland vs Italy

Six Nations – Ireland vs Italy WWE SmackDown

What's showing on Sunday:

Netball Telkom Netball League

Cycling Giro d'Italia

IPL Cricket Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings

IPL Cricket Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Road Running Frankfurt Marathon

Motorsport Grand Prix de Teruel MotoGP (Spain)

Motorsport Formula One Portuguese Grand Prix

Motorsport IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Boxing Premier Boxing Champions WBA Super Featherweight Title: Gervonta Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz

Premier Boxing Champions WBA Super Featherweight Title: Gervonta Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz UFC pay per View

There will also be football games to stream but the dates are still to be decided: