DStv launches new feature in South Africa

DStv has just made it easier to be lazy by launching their ‘add movies’ feature. This allows users on Compact, Compact Plus, Family and Access packages to sign up for DStv's movie channels. In the past these were only available to Premium package holders.

For R99 a month, subscribers will be able to watch a wide variety of movies that are available on fliekNet, M-Net Movies 1 and 2 according to DStv.

New subscribers in South Africa can sign up for the feature when purchasing a DStv package.

“It remains our priority to give customers both choice and value. Add Movies firmly delivers on both scores, with a wide variety of quality movie content at a compelling price,” said Yolisa Phahle, chief executive of General Entertainment & Connected Video at MultiChoice Group.

Available channels

When signing up for the new feature, subscribers will be able to access M-Net Movies 1 on Channel 104, M-Net Movies 2 on Channel 106 and fliekNet on Channel 149.