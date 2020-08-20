DStv launches new decoders, new shows

DStv have released a new range of products, including two decoders and extra streaming options.

Despite the lament from many that the days of the decoder are numbered, MultiChoice, appear to disagree. These new products do speak to the increased need for versatility and choice for customer when it comes to DStv products.

Let's find out what's new.

Decoders

DStv has launched the Streama decoder and the DStv Explora Ultra. Both are aimed at combining DStv services and the ability to stream third party sites like YouTube or Showmax at 4K.

The DStv Streama allows customers to use these streaming services without a satellite dish by connecting to the internet via home Wi-Fi. Customers won't need a DStv subscription but rather only a DStv login to use this set-top box.

The DStv Explora Ultra is their new top of the range decoder, capable of 4k ultra high definition viewing. Since MultiChoice doesn't offer 4K, this is clearly to heighten the appeal of this offerings third-party streaming options.

The Ultra, like the Streama, has built-in WiFi so you don't have to buy the extra "connect" gadget as you do with the older models.

Unlike the Streama you do need a DStv subscription and a dish.

New shows and add-ons

In addition to their hardware launch, DStv announced the widening variety in local and international content.

M-Net will still be the home of international content (South Africa's home of HBO), and will have it's movie channels as an add-on to packages that don't include it.

This means subscribers who want more movie channel options but don't want to go all in for a more inclusive package can add M-Net movies to their DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Family, Access, EasyView or Indian packages

This will cost an extra R99 a month and will give them M-Net Movies 1, M-Net Movies 2 and fliekNET.