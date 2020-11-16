DStv introduces new rewards programme

Much like every other business in South Africa, DStv are now bringing out a rewards scheme to encourage users to buy-in for more benefits.

Called DStv Rewards, the system gives you the chance to get upgrades, discounts and benefits from Box Office and Showmax.

This is all part of MultiChoice's push to get users to download the MyDStv app where the rewards will be hosted. The rewards are called stars and are earned based on actions.

How you earn stars

Which package you're on: You could earn up to 15 stars based on which package you are subscribed to.

How long you’ve been a DStv customer: Here you could rack up to 20 stars depending on the number of years you’ve been part of the DStv family

The services you’re using, which can add more stars: like streaming Showmax when added to your DStv account, renting BoxOffice movies and streaming DStv via the app.

Simply staying connected for 3 months earns you 10 stars.

The number of stars you earn will only be used to determine the reward level you will be on.

What the stars mean

The reward levels are separated by the number of stars you have.

The lowest is the Starter level for those with 0-30 stars, then the Rising Star level for 31-60 stars, the Super Star level for those with 61-90 stars and finally the Legend level for those with more than 91 stars.

Depending on your level, you are able to collect certain rewards each moth. These include rent 1, get 1 on Box Office, Uber Eats delivery and food vouchers and even free package upgrades.

The full list of prizes is yet to be released.