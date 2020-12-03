DStv had taken the plunge and launched its standalone streaming service.

This finally severs the service from the satellite. Since its inception, customers always needed a satellite dish to connect. Now, users can sign up for the streaming service without a decoder or dish.

Much like its counterparts, Netflix and Showmax, the DStv streaming service will pay for the package on a month-to-month basis.

“Announced earlier this year during DStv’s showcase, DStv streaming allows for existing and new customers to conveniently access content on their preferred device (mobile, tablet, gaming console or Smart TV) which should be linked to a consistent, high-speed Internet connection for an optimum viewing experience,” the company said.

Streaming customers can also watch their favourite shows on Catch Up on four devices, with a maximum of two concurrent streams.

However, unlike Netflix which only expands its price for amount of access, DStv has its standard packages on offer but for streaming-only. Each has different channel access and are priced accordingly.

Prices