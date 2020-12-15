DStv announces some exciting things

Its a great month to get comfy on the couch as Amazon Prime Video has been added to the new DStv Explora Ultra decoder and for the month of December, all package holders will have access to premium content.

DStv customers that also have Prime Video will be able to seamlessly utilize their subscription through the new decoder.

The new decoder also offers Showmax, Netflix, Box Office and Joox.

Like the Netflix account link, holders of a Prime Video account only need to log into their profile through the app on the Explora Ultra's homepage.

If you're considering opening a Prime Account, all you need to do is open the app through the Explora homepage and you'll be prompted to set up and account on Amazon's site and you will be billed directly through Amazon.

To add more festive cheer to the month of December, all package holders, except EasyView, will be able to access the premium bouquet from December 16-20.

Customers can download the DStv App onto their smartphones or tablets and will then have access to DStv Premium.

Essentially customers will be able to access the package without needing a decoder.

This excludes M-Net Movies 1, M-Net Movies 2, and fliekNET which can be linked to a subscription on a month-to-month basis.