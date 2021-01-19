DStv adds Amazon Prime Video to Explora Ultra decoder

DStv has officially added Amazon Prime Video to the DStv Explora Ultra decoder. Members of DStv with a Prime Video subscription can seamlessly access the sought-after service, which includes movies, TV series and of course, Amazon Originals.

Prime Video joins an impressive list of streaming services and apps available on the Explora Ultra, including Showmax, Box Office, Netflix and Joox.

South Africans have long-been left behind in the international streaming sphere but now we finally (sort of) have our foot in the door.

Nyiko Shiburi, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa says, “The Explora Ultra is a one-stop-shop for entertainment fans looking to access a catalogue of dynamic entertainment from multiple content providers.

“We are excited to add Amazon Prime Video to the DStv Explora Ultra’s pot of exceptional content. This opportunity unlocks access to more quality global content for our customers and is another way to access Amazon Prime Video content, whilst complementing DStv’s promise to offer the very best in local content.”

Accessibility

Existing Amazon Prime Video Customers

DStv customers who already have a Prime Video account simply open the app on the Explora Ultra’s homepage, sign in with their account details and start viewing.

New Customers

Customers who wish to access Prime Video can open the app on the Explora Ultra’s homepage, and they will be directed to sign up for an account on the Amazon site. They will be billed directly by Amazon.