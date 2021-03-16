Dropbox Passwords will soon be free for all users

Remembering all of the strong, complex and unique passwords for each of your online accounts can be difficult which is why more users are turning to password managers to do it for them.

Last year the cloud storage provider Dropbox unveiled its own password manager called Dropbox Passwords and made the service available to all of its paid users at no additional cost.

Dropbox Passwords remembers all of your usernames and passwords across all of your devices so that you don't have to. At the same time though, even Dropbox doesn't know your passwords as the service uses zero-knowledge encryption to ensure that only you know your passwords.

Now though, the company has revealed that even its free users will soon be able to use Dropbox Passwords to secure their online accounts.

Dropbox Passwords for all users

In an effort to make the passwords experience easier for all users, Dropbox has announced in a new blog post that beginning in early April it will roll out Dropbox Passwords to all of its users.

Even with a free Dropbox Basic plan, users will soon be able to try a limited version of Passwords. With Passwords in Dropbox Basic, users will be able to store their 50 most important passwords in one secure place, access their passwords from anywhere with automatic syncing on up to three devices and securely share any of their passwords with anyone, though the company says the last feature is coming soon.

As the number of data breaches and cyberattacks continues to increase, using a password manager can provide you with peace of mind as you know all of your passwords are safely stored in one secure place.

While there are other free alternatives such as Bitwarden available, if you already use Dropbox's cloud storage service than it makes a great deal of sense to use the company's password manager as well, especially now that it will allow you to store the credentials of up to 50 online accounts for free.