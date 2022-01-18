Drink in the new Cuphead cartoon trailer as you wait for February

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming Cuphead cartoon, aka The Cuphead Show, confirming a release date of February 18 in the process.

The trailer, which has also been shared by the original game's developer Studio MDHR, gives fans a taste of the kind of humor to expect from the upcoming Netflix show. The series is set to feature numerous familiar faces from the game, including Cuphead's brother Mugman, the Devil himself, and several of the bosses players had to fight.

A Cuphead countdown website has also launched and tasks fans with freeing lost souls that have been captured by the Devil. To do this, you complete simple objectives, such as watching the trailer, and following the show's social media channels. More will become available in the coming weeks.

Coming to you in full color and cine-sound, it's…The Cuphead Show! Watch the brand new trailer today, and witness the Inkwell Isles as you've never seen them before when the show debuts on February 18th, exclusively on @Netflix.For even more fun, visit https://t.co/UgA0pB4toT! pic.twitter.com/2A6CueOUVQJanuary 18, 2022

The Cuphead Show will consist of 10 episodes, and was created by the Moldenhauer brothers Chad and Jared, i.e. the writers and directors of the original Cuphead video game.

Also starring the likes Invincible's Grey Griffin as Ms. Chalice and Whose Line Is It Anyway's Wayne Brady as King Dice, and produced by Studio MDHR and King Features Syndicate, The Cuphead Show will launch exclusively on Netflix on February 18, 2022.

Analysis: Can't fail at watching a TV show

The Cuphead Show is centered around the titular character (voiced by Tru Valentino) embarking on several misadventures with his more reluctant brother Mugman (voiced by Frank Todaro).

Cuphead, the video game that the animated series is based on, originally released for Xbox One and PC in September 2017. With an animation style deliberately influenced by classic Disney and Fleischer Studios cartoons, it sees Cuphead and Mugman being coerced by the Devil into collecting soul contracts.

The game consists mostly of boss fights with the occasional run-and-gun side-scroller level, quickly gaining a reputation not just for its visuals but its intense difficulty. Suffice to say, it was an instant hit, especially among hardcore gamers who wanted a challenge, and was eventually ported to the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

Cuphead even made it into the crossover fighting game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, albeit as a DLC costume for the Mii Fighters rather than as a unique fighter.