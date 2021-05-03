Dozens of must-play games like Alien Isolation now play at 60 FPS or higher on Xbox Series X

Microsoft announced today that a few dozen games are getting Xbox FPS Boost support. This includes titles like Alien: Isolation, which now runs at 60 FPS, as well as Metro 2033 and Metro Last Light, both of which run at 120 FPS.

Xbox FPS Boost is a feature developed by the Xbox engineering team and available on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, allowing games to run at twice or even four times the original framerate.

Many of the games in the full list are available for anyone subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, including titles like Titanfall 2 through EA Play.

97 games now smoother than ever

It's worth noting that for some of these games, such as Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, the higher-level Xbox One X graphics settings are disabled in order to ensure the framerate stays smooth. In these cases, the game does not have FPS Boost enabled by default, so you'll need to turn it on manually.

A small handful of games also aren't boosted on Xbox Series S, such as Anthem and Life is Strange 2.

Here's the full list of games that have just received Xbox FPS Boost support: