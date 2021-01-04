Doogee launches N-Series smartphones in South Africa

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Doogee has released two new affordable smartphones in South Africa.

Although mainly focusing on rugged smartphones, they have also created these two new sleek, more sophisticated additions.

The new N20 Pro and N30 feature ample space and impressive jewel colours.

Specs

The N20 Pro features an Helio P60 Octa-core Processor with 12-nanometre technology so you can play your favourite mobile games, take pictures and go about your daily smartphone needs without worrying.

It has 16MP AI Quad Rear Cameras for the perfect shot at a 6.3-inch FHD+ Waterdrop Screen so you can see everything clearly.

The 6GB memory is enough so you can use multiple programmes simultaneously and the 128GB of storage is generous for such an affordable phone.

The large-capacity 4400mAh battery also means you'll never be caught with a phone that dies the minute you need it most.

The N30is slightly bigger with a 55-inch HD+ perforated INCELL screen along with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 720 x 1600.

It has a 16MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP portrait camera.

You get 4GB RAM, slightly less than the N20 Pro but equal storage at 128GB. The battery is also slightly smaller at 4500mAh but has super-fast charging.

Price and availability

The N30 costs a reasonable R2,899 while the N20 Pro is a bit more expensive at R3,199.

Both are currently available at Cash Crusaders, who partner with the brand as retailers.