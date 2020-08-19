Don't worry SA, older Huawei phones will still receive updates

South Africans with older Huawei phones should not start panicking. Huawei Mobile SA have confirmed that these will continue to get the latest Android updates.

Huawei users began to stress, specifically in the US, after the company's temporary license for Android updates to older phones expired.

As the company and the US are currently in the middle of a stand-off between the Chinese company and US-based Google.

Speaking to Hypertext, Huawei SA confirmed that this issue will not extend to South African users. The company confirmed that devices bought before May 2019, which are running Android, will still receive updates and security patches.

This only applies to Huawei phones which have already got Google Play installed, as newer Huawei devices are running Huawei Mobile Services and so do not have a connection to Google.

So rest easy for now, as it appears older Huawei phones in South Africa are not in jeopardy.