Don't miss the iStore's week-long sale

Apple is expensive, especially in South Africa, so buying their products is a major investment. There is no doubt the price tag is about the quality products, and South African's willingly part with their cash because of this.

That's why looking out for deals and sales is key, even small savings on things like iPhone accessories can help out a lot.

The iStore is currently running deals from 21-27 September on a wide range of products, including the latest iPhone 11 Pro and Apple Watch Series 5.

Some rules apply however, the products have to be bought online and there is a limit of three products per customer.

We've pulled out the best deals from the lot but you can see all the impressive deals on the iStore website.

iStore | R17 499 R15 999| Save 11% The 64GB iPhone 11 is only a light downgrade from its flagship sibling the Pro and it comes with all that is promised from such a high-grade phone. The A13 bionic chip makes sure your phone is running at top speed, the impressive night mode helps you capture more memories, and the all-day battery life means you're never stuck without it.

View Deal

iStore| R4399 R2999 |Save 31% AirPods are a game changer and having the wireless charging case is a must. Usually this puts a little more strain on the wallet but this deal means you can get the upgraded version for less than what the AirPods without wireless charging would cost. That's a win. View Deal

iStore | R12 499 R8999 | Save 28% The Apple Watch Series 5 Cellular has only just made it to our shores and if you've been eyeing out this upgrade it's the time to jump on this deal. While the improved interface and always on feature is great, the ability to be without your phone and still be connected to internet and cell service that makes this watch a game-changer. View Deal