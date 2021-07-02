Don’t expect to see Mass Effect 5 or Dragon Age 4 at EA Play Live

E3 2021 may be over, but we’ve still got EA Play Live to look forward to on July 22. We’re expecting to get more updates on Battlefield 2042 and Madden 22, but two games we won’t see at Electronic Arts’ event are Dragon Age 4 and Mass Effect 5.

In a pre-emptive strike to temper fans’ expectations ahead of EA Play Live, developer BioWare has said that it “won’t be showing anything at EA Play Live '', but stressed that the team are “hard at work” on the next Dragon Age and Mass Effect games.

While the news may be met with disappointment by some, the decision to address any prior speculation and rumors that both games might be shown is a wise one by BioWare. We haven’t heard much about either title for quite some time, so EA Play Live would have been the perfect opportunity to provide an update.

We’re hard at work creating the next @dragonage and @masseffect games and have some exciting stuff coming to @SWTOR this year. While we won’t be showing anything at EA Play Live, be sure to check out our SWTOR Livestream at 12PM PT today for info on what’s to come!July 1, 2021 See more

After the successful release of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, it’s clear that hype for a new Mass Effect game is at fever pitch. BioWare confirmed a fifth entry in the series was in the works at The Game Awards 2020, which gave us a sneak peak at what we can expect. Little is known about the series’ next-gen, but it will star Liara T’Soni from the original trilogy.

In terms of Dragon Age 4, it’s a similar situation, with new information relatively thin on the ground. We know that the follow up to Dragon Age: Inquisition will bring back characters Varric and Solas.

EA Play Live will still be worth tuning in for, though, even if Dragon Age 4 and Mass Effect 5 won’t be present. The event will shine a spotlight on Battlefield 2042, Madden NFL 22 and provide key updates on games like Apex Legends. There’s also a tantalizing rumor that Dead Space may get a long-awaited revival.

If you’re a fan of video games, then, make sure you tune in on July 22 at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST so you don’t miss any announcements.