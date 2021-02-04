Djokovic vs Zverev live stream: how to watch 2021 ATP Cup tennis online anywhere

Serbia and Germany battle it out for a place in the semi-finals of the ATP Cup, where a very strong Russia team lies in wait. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and world No. 7 Alexander Zverev have played each other six times before, with the Serb coming out on top on four occasions - but the lanky German is very much a player on the rise. Follow our guide for how to watch a Djokovic vs Zverev live stream and catch all the 2021 ATP Cup tennis online from anywhere.

Djokovic vs Zverev live stream Date: Friday, February 5 / Thursday, February 4 Start time: No earlier than 10am AEDT / 11pm GMT, 6pm ET, 3pm PT (Feb 4) Venue: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park, Melbourne Free live stream: 9Now (Australia) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Djokovic and Zverev aren't exactly tennis' best-loved personalities, but there's no doubting their credentials on the court.

17-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic needs no introduction, but facing him is a young man who has long been tipped for the top, even if deeply concerning off-court allegations have cast a shadow over him.

Zverev is expected to kick on this year, having reached his first Grand Slam semi-final and his first Grand Slam final in 2020, and a strong showing from the 23-year-old today would be a huge statement of intent.

Though Djokovic is undoubtedly the favourite, world No. 12 Denis Shapovalov managed to give him a run for his money on Monday, though the Serb ultimately proved too strong and ran out the 7-5, 7-5 winner.

Zverev's singles victory came against the same opponent, a nail-bitingly close 6-7, 6-3, 7-6 comeback win that would have tasted all the sweeter, with Shapovalov having beaten the German at last year's tournament.

Read on as we explain how to get an ATP Cup live stream and watch Djokovic vs Zverev online from anywhere - including 100% FREE in Australia!

How to watch Djokovic vs Zverev: live stream 2021 ATP Cup tennis for FREE in Australia

Aussie tennis fans can watch Djokovic vs Zverev without paying a penny thanks to 9Gem , a channel that's completely FREE to watch. The match will follow Krajinovic vs Struff, which starts at 10am AEDT on Rod Laver Arena. You can live stream the tennis on the network's 9Now service. All you need to do is register with your email address and provide your local, Australian ZIP code. If you're currently out of the country but want to catch that free ATP Cup coverage on 9Now, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as explained above.

How to get a 2021 ATP Cup live stream from outside your country

For your viewing options in the US, UK, Australia and Canada, we have more details below - just scroll down the page.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem... geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad and is a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution.

Use a VPN to watch Djokovic vs Zverev online from abroad

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Djokovic vs Zverev live stream: how to watch ATP Cup tennis online in the US

In the US, ATP Cup coverage comes courtesy of the Tennis Channel. As it's a cable-based service, in order to tune in you need to be a paying customer... or have a good over-the-top streaming service that costs a fraction of the price! Of the many and varied options, the best for tennis fans is Sling TV. The upcoming Australian Open is being shown on both ESPN and the Tennis Channel and the Sling Orange package with a Sports Extra add-on features both for just $50 a month - but you can get the first month for only $40. That's much less than the competition and WAY less than cable! The session starts at 6pm ET/3pm PT on Thursday, but Djokovic vs Zverev will only begin after the conclusion of the first match, which is Krajinovic vs Struff. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

Live stream Djokovic vs Zverev free in the UK

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days

Amazon has the rights to broadcast the ATP Cup tennis in the UK, so Amazon Prime members can live stream Djokovic vs Zverev at no additional cost. But be prepared for a late night though, as play starts on Rod Laver Arena at 11pm GMT on Thursday night. Djokovic and Zverev will step out onto court after Krajinovic vs Struff. If you want to stream the tennis from your phone or tablet, the Amazon Prime Video app is available for Android via Google Play and Apple devices via the App Store. Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to watch Djokovic vs Zverev: live stream 2021 ATP Cup tennis in Canada

In Canada, coverage of the 2020 ATP Cup is being provided by TSN, and Djokovic vs Zverev will start after Krajinovic vs Struff, which starts at 6pmET/3pm PT. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an ATP Cup live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Take your favorite streams with you wherever you go - just grab a quality VPN and follow the instructions above.