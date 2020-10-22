DJI Mavic Mini 2 release date, price and everything we know so far

The DJI Mavic Mini is only just approaching its first birthday, but there are already growing rumors that a DJI Mavic Mini 2 could be landing soon.

If you're not familiar with the original Mavic Mini, it's a tiny and affordable drone that weighs only 249g. That is conveniently 1g below the minimum weight that some civil aviation authorities, including the USA's FAA and the UK's CAA, have decided is the cut-off for drones needing to be registered before you can fly them.

Because it doesn't need registering, this makes the Mavic Mini a hassle-free option for those who are just starting their drone-flying hobby. But it's also far from a toy – thanks to DJI's signature stabilization, it's capable of shooting some impressive video. Which is why the Mavic Mini currently sits at the top of our guide to the best beginner drones.

(Image credit: DJI)

Of course, that doesn't mean it doesn't have room for improvement, which is perhaps why DJI appears to preparing to announce a successor.

So what new treats is the Mavic Mini 2 expected to bring and what have the leaks revealed so far? A new FCC (Federal Communications Commission) filing in the US has revealed some potential clues, and usually suggests a launch is close. There has also been a possible price leak, thanks to US retailer.

So let's dive into everything we know so far about the DJI Mavic Mini 2 and the kind of features we'd like to see on board its smallest, cheapest drone.

(Image credit: DJI)

Cut to the chase

What is it likely to be? A small, 4K successor to the DJI Mavic Mini

A small, 4K successor to the DJI Mavic Mini When is it out? There's no rumored date yet, but potentially November

There's no rumored date yet, but potentially November What will it cost? Likely in the region of $449 / £415 / AU$675.

There haven't yet been any leaks revealing the DJI Mavic Mini 2's precise release date, but we can make an educated guess based on its predecessor's arrival.

The original DJI Mavic Mini launched on October 30 2019, so if DJI is going for an annual release cycle (as the evidence so far suggests) then we can expect a similar launch date for its successor.

(Image credit: DJI)

When it landed last year, the Mavic Mini cost $399 / £369 / AU$599 and its price hasn't strayed too far from that.

On October 21, though, a potential Mavic Mini 2 price leak from a US retailer suggested that the new drone might have a slightly higher price tag than its predecessor. In what was possibly a mistaken listing from US retailer Adorama, the Mavic Mini 2 was listed for $449, with its Fly More Combo's price set to $599.

(Image credit: DroneDJ)

When the original Mavic Mini arrived, it cost $399 / £369 / AU$599 – so if this price leak turns out to be correct, it suggests the drone's new standalone price might be $449 / £415 / AU$675.

This could also hint at DJI's plans for the current Mavic Mini. Rather than replacing today's model, the Mavic Mini 2 might end being a slightly pricier option that sits above it for people who need to shoot in 4K. This is all speculation right now, though, so let's move onto some more concrete rumors based on what is highly likely to be the drone's FCC filing...

DJI Mavic Mini 2 news and rumors

The biggest clue so far that a DJI Mavic Mini 2 could be launching soon is an FCC (Federal Communications Commission) filing in the US, which was recently picked up by DJI drone pilot @OsitaLV on October 6.

So this is so called Mavic Mini 2, they share the same design.Oh, it has Bluetooth, 2.4/5.8G WiFi and 2.4/5.8G without the WiFi sign.P.S. the model name of original Mavic mini is MT1SS5 and MT1SD25 (sales in Europe and Japan). pic.twitter.com/nRm3ZwfxyLOctober 6, 2020

The filing reveals a model number that is very similar to the original Mavic Mini's. But the bigger clue is a wireframe drawing showing the device's battery, along with a placeholder name "Camera Drone".

If you compare this drawing to the existing Mavic Mini (below), there's definitely a strong similarity. The position of the ports, including a microSD slot, is even identical.

The FCC filing (left) shows a drone with a similar design to the DJI Mavic Mini (right). (Image credit: FCC / Future)

What else do we know about the DJI Mavic Mini 2? The only other rumors right now suggest it will continue to have a 12MP sensor (probably the same 1/2.3-inch CMOS one as the current model), but this time will be able to shoot 4K video.

The lack of 4K shooting (or a 2.7K/60p video mode) was one of our main criticisms of the original DJI Mavic Mini, so this seems like a likely upgrade for its sequel. We'd also love to see the inclusion of ActiveTrack object tracking, though it's possible DJI will continue to reserve this for its mid-range drones like the DJI Mavic Air 2.

More likely is the inclusion of a USB-C port, to replace the dated microUSB charging on the Mavic Mini. Otherwise, the DJI Mavic Mini 2 is expected to share the same physical design as its predecessor, which is understandable – it needs to remain below 250g to retain its hassle-free status as a drone that doesn't need to be registered with aviation authorities.

(Image credit: DJI)

It's likely that the Mavic Mini 2 will continue to use Enhanced Wi-Fi for its connectivity, but may have a longer range than the Mavic Mini did at launch. A post from Chinese website Kanzhaji recently suggested that a firmware update had boosted the Mavic Mini's range to 2.5km without the loss of its video feed, up from 1.5km. This is an anecdotal rather than official improvement, but suggests the Mavic Mini 2 could also get a similar range boost.

That's about all we know about the rumored Mavic Mini 2 right now, but we'll update this page with any more rumors and official announcements as soon as we hear them.