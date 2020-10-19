Disney Plus: how to sign up, movies, shows, Pixar's Soul and more explained

The Disney Plus streaming service is around a year old now. It's Disney's attempt to use the big muscle of its properties, like Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, The Simpsons and many animated classics to battle Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more for dollars. It's been a big success – and on this page we'll keep you up to date with everything new and exciting on Disney Plus. We'll explain the Disney Plus price, new movies and originals we expect to see in 2021 onwards.

Right now, Disney Plus's back catalogue is doing a lot of heavy lifting: Marvel, Star Wars, animated movies, Pixar and National Geographic offer a pretty solid library to get started with. In recent times, we've seen the brilliant musical Hamilton come to the service, as well as the live-action Mulan as a $29.99/£19.99/AU$34.99 paid extra. On December 25, Pixar's Soul is skipping theaters and landing straight on the streaming service for no extra cost. Might be a good way to get people to continue subscribing after those year-long subs come up for renewal...

Streaming services live or die based on their new content, and Disney is betting big on shows based in the Marvel and Star Wars universes. The Mandalorian season 2 begins on October 30, with new episodes rolling out weekly. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has been delayed until 2021, but WandaVision, a TV show about Wanda Maximoff and Vision together again, is debuting before the end of the year. Future TV shows on the Star Wars side will include an Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off. There's a lot to get excited about with the future of the service.

Disney Plus has released in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Japan and a selection of European countries, while other territories are still waiting patiently. Two years after the original US release of November 2019, Disney aims to have it everywhere.

Here's our comprehensive Disney Plus guide, including details on its price, movies, shows, bundles and the no-longer-available free trial.

How to sign up to Disney Plus

If you want to sign up for Disney Plus in the US, UK and Canada, you can sign up for Disney Plus here, or if you're in Australia or New Zealand, click here.

Disney Plus free trial: is there one?

Disney Plus used to offer a 7-day free trial, but discontinued it earlier in 2020.

Disney Plus price and bundle explained

The Disney Plus price structure is mostly the same wherever you are, with monthly and yearly subscription tiers. Disney Plus costs $6.99 per month in the US, or $69.99 for a year's subscription. In the US, there's a $12.99 per month Disney Plus bundle with Hulu and ESPN+, which we'll explain below.

In the UK, Disney Plus is £5.99 per month, or £59.99 per year. In Australia, Disney Plus is AU$8.99 per month or $89.99 per year.

In Canada, it's $8.99 a month and $89.99 for a year. In New Zealand, it's NZ$100 per year or NZ$10 a month. For Disney Plus in India, for new users the Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan is Rs 399 per year and Disney+ Hotstar Premium at Rs 1,499 per year.

Disney Plus, notably, is cheaper than Netflix, which is $10.99 per month for its Standard Plan, and $14.99 for its 4K-equipped Premium tier. With Disney Plus, the flat fee gets you 4K HDR streams, .

So, about that Disney Plus bundle. It includes Disney Plus itself, Hulu (with ads) and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month. That's a great deal, with Hulu offering a wide range of adult-friendly shows and movies, while ESPN+ includes tons of sports content. This saves you around $5 per month, since Disney Plus costs $6.99 per month, Hulu costs $5.99 while ESPN+ is $4.99.

Pixar's Soul is coming on December 25

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

Disney has announced that on December 25, Pixar's Soul will skip a theatrical release and launch exclusively on Disney Plus. This is a full-fat, expensive movie with a massive cast – directed by Up and Inside Out's Pete Docter, it's about a music teacher and wannabe jazz musician who inadvertently lands in a world of souls before they travel to Earth. It's high concept, sure, but there's no denying its creator's track record. As far as we can tell, this is a straight-up Disney Plus release with no extra costs involved.

The Mandalorian season 2 comes to Disney Plus in October 2020 – and WandaVision follows later

(Image credit: Disney Plus/Lucasfilm)

The next big Disney Plus release is The Mandalorian season 2, coming to the service beginning on October 30. Eight episodes will be released weekly. Don't miss it if you're a Star Wars fan.

Before the end of 2020, the first MCU TV show, WandaVision, lands on Disney Plus. No release date has been revealed yet – but we expect it in December.

Mulan on Disney Plus: worth the money?

(Image credit: Disney/Film Frame)

Disney Plus released the live-action Mulan on on Disney Plus on September 4, as an additional purchase on top of your subscription. You don't technically own it if you pay for it, though – for $29.99/£19.99/AU$34.99, you get 'premiere access', which means you can stream it for as long as you're subscribed to Disney Plus after paying.

So you're not buying it, but you're not exactly renting it, either. Some countries, like France, won't get the movie until later.

It's a big move for Disney Plus, then, but it's been called a one-off. Either way, it's something else to watch to help you pass the time.

Disney Plus FAQ

What is Disney Plus? Like Netflix, this is a streaming service, but it's exclusively packed with Disney content, including movies and shows from companies it owns.

Like Netflix, this is a streaming service, but it's exclusively packed with Disney content, including movies and shows from companies it owns. When did Disney Plus launch? Disney Plus has already launched in the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK and most of Europe. It'll launch in Japan in June 2020, more of Europe in September 2020 and Latin America starting in late 2020.

Disney Plus has already launched in the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK and most of Europe. It'll launch in Japan in June 2020, more of Europe in September 2020 and Latin America starting in late 2020. What does Disney Plus cost? $6.99/month in the US (or $69.99 per year), $8.99 in Australia and Canada ($89.99 per year) and £5.99 per month in the UK (£59.99 per year).

$6.99/month in the US (or $69.99 per year), $8.99 in Australia and Canada ($89.99 per year) and £5.99 per month in the UK (£59.99 per year). Does Disney Plus have 4K streams? Yes. Disney Plus supports 4K resolution, HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. You'll see whether movies on Disney Plus support it under the 'details' tab on the listing pages in the app.

Yes. Disney Plus supports 4K resolution, HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. You'll see whether movies on Disney Plus support it under the 'details' tab on the listing pages in the app. Where can I find it? Disney Plus is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, PS4, Xbox One, Amazon's devices, Roku devices, browsers, Android TV and the UK's Sky Q and Now TV.

Disney Plus is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, PS4, Xbox One, Amazon's devices, Roku devices, browsers, Android TV and the UK's Sky Q and Now TV. Which Disney Plus channels are there? There are no channels, as such, but there are five separate content hubs for Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic. It also features content from Fox, like The Simpsons.

Disney Plus app and devices

These are the devices that are compatible with the Disney Plus app:

iOS

Android

Apple TV

Fire TV devices

Roku

Chromecast / Chromebook

Xbox One

PS4

Nvidia Shield (via Android TV)

Smart TVs (including Android TV, LG WebOS, Samsung Tizen, Vizio SmartCast)

The Disney Plus app can be downloaded on almost any device, then, and you can watch it in web browsers on desktop, too. The Disney Plus app supports up to four simultaneous streams, ten registered devices and you can create seven profiles. Each profile can create its own Watch List. You can download as much Disney Plus content as you want to watch offline, as long as you sign in to the app online every 30 days.

The app has different age ratings for content, and you can choose to create a Kids Profile to remove the more adult-friendly content on there (The Simpsons, for example).

As well as having different content hubs for Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic, the Disney Plus app has curated content lists themed around different subjects. These hubs include the major franchises we just mentioned, but also themed sets of Simpsons episodes, or Disney divided into decades. It's a nice way to find something to watch that's not just driven by Netflix-style algorithms.

As of September 2020, too, Disney Plus features a co-watching feature called GroupWatch, letting you watch a movie or TV show with up to six other people, letting you invite subscribed members to a synced-up playback experience. You get the option to react to the stream in real-time, too.

Disney Plus movies: what's new in 2020 and 2021

Disney Plus has had a big 2020 so far, releasing movies like Frozen 2, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Pixar's Onward, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Artemis Fowl and the musical Hamilton. Talented gorilla film The One and Only Ivan is the latest big Disney Plus original movie, which arrived in August 2020. Mulan, too, is also new – but as mentioned, you have to pay extra to watch it.

These are the major movies coming to Disney Plus in the US throughout 2020 and 2021 that we know about right now:

Maleficent: October 1

October 1 X2: October 9

October 9 The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader: October 9

October 9 Clouds: October 16

October 16 Disney's A Christmas Carol: November 6

November 6 Planes: November 20

November 20 Planes: Fire Rescue: November 20

November 20 The Real Right Stuff: November 20

November 20 Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day: November 27

November 27 Black Beauty: November 27

November 27 Ralph Breaks the Internet: December 11

December 11 The Jungle Book (2016): May 30, 2021

May 30, 2021 The Lone Ranger: April 30, 2021

April 30, 2021 Tomorrowland: September 1, 2021

Older Disney Plus movies are the lifeblood of the service. You'll see many of them in our list of the best Disney Plus movies. You won't find adult movies on this streaming service, though, as all of the content on Disney Plus is family-friendly.

Disney Plus includes pretty much every Disney animated movie you can remember from across the decades: Snow White, 101 Dalmations, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid. There's more or less parity in the library across different countries, though depending on where you are, some movies may be tied up in deals with other services and will arrive on Disney Plus later. We've listed the main examples of this above.

Disney Plus also has an almost-complete archive of Pixar movies to watch, as well as every Star Wars movie, and that includes 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

Every single Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is on Disney Plus, except those that are owned by other studios (the two Tom Holland Spider-Man movies and The Incredible Hulk). That now includes Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Existing original movies on Disney Plus include The Lady and the Tramp, Noelle and Timmy Failure. You can watch those now.

You'll also find a number of movies from 20th Century Fox available to stream on Disney Plus, including James Cameron's Avatar, The Simpsons Movie, the Home Alone series and Cheaper by the Dozen. Some of the X-Men movies have been added to the service now too.

Disney Plus TV shows: what's coming in 2021

Existing Disney Plus originals include Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian and The Clone Wars, which are by far the best reasons to subscribe for now. Another series called Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian explores the making of the Baby Yoda-starring show.

Other originals include the excellent documentary series The Imagineering Story, and kid-friendly shows like Diary of a Future President, Zenimation, High School Musical: The Series and the Pixar shorts series Forky Asks A Question.

Disney Plus has a lot of non-fiction shows available to watch, like Shop Class, Marvel's Hero Project, The Big Fib, Disney Family Sundays and Disney Fairy Tale Weddings. As you might expect, a lot of its programming is targeted at families.

In terms of classic shows, Disney Plus offers a lesser array of older series compared to its movie collection. What's here is mostly animated, like DuckTales, Recess, Gargoyles, Gummi Bears, Goof Troop, TaleSpin and several Marvel series, including the '90s X-Men and Spider-Man animated series. The big hitter, of course, is The Simpsons. There are 30 seasons to stream now, as well as The Simpsons Movie. You'll find some other live-action shows to enjoy, too, like Marvel's Runaways and Boy Meets World.

But what about the future?

The reason to be excited about the future of Disney Plus is its upcoming originals, a big-budget array of new Disney Plus shows that put the characters of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars to work. The highlights for most adult viewers will be the upcoming canonical Marvel Cinematic Universe shows featuring characters from the movies, as well as new live-action Star Wars shows focused on popular heroes like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Cassian Andor.

WandaVision will be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe TV show – it debuts in late 2020. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will follow in 2021.

Here's what we know is coming up on Disney Plus in 2020 and 2021:

The Simpsons season 31 – October 2

– October 2 Meet the Chimps – October 16

– October 16 The Big Fib season 2 – October 23

– October 23 The Mandalorian season 2 – October 30

– October 30 Inside Pixar – November 13

– November 13 Lego Star Wars Holiday Special – November 17

– November 17 The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – November 18

– November 18 Marvel's 616 – November 20

– November 20 Once Upon a Time in Wonderland – November 27

– November 27 WandaVision – Late 2020

– Late 2020 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 2021

– 2021 Loki – TBC 2021

– TBC 2021 What If...? – TBC 2021

– TBC 2021 Hawkeye – TBC 2021

– TBC 2021 She-Hulk – TBC

– TBC Moon Knight – TBC

– TBC Ms. Marvel – TBC

– TBC Star Wars: The Bad Batch – TBC 2021

– TBC 2021 Monsters at Work – Spring 2021

– Spring 2021 Turner and Hooch series – TBC

– TBC Beauty and the Beast Gaston and LeFou spin-off – TBC

– TBC Mighty Ducks series– TBC

TBC Obi-Wan Kenobi series – TBC

– TBC Star Wars TV series created by Leslye Headland – TBC

– TBC Cassian Andor series – TBC

– TBC Lizzie McGuire sequel series – TBC

– TBC Willow TV series – TBC

– TBC Percy Jackson TV series – TBC

– TBC National Treasure TV series – TBC

Disney Plus error codes: what the numbers mean

Check out our list of Disney Plus error codes for more on what the different numbers mean. If you're having issues with Disney Plus you can't seem to solve, try the Disney Plus help center for more.

This is how you contact Disney Plus customer service, too, if you can't resolve an issue. You can call 888-905-7888 if you're based in the US. You can also tweet the Disney Plus help account. This email should help, as well: DisneyPlusHelp@Disney.com.

Disney Plus Verizon deal: how you can get a year of Disney Plus for free

Disney Plus and Verizon are still offering a year of Disney Plus for new Fios and 5G Home customers (click here to see the deal). You can still take advantage of the offer even if you're subscribed to Disney Plus already, according to Verizon's FAQs. Some bundles now include Hulu, too, as of August 2020.

The 'Disney+ On Us' offer is only for new Fios and 5G Home customers. Business accounts are not eligible.

Disney Plus gift subscriptions: get a year of Disney Plus for a friend or family member

(Image credit: Disney)

Disney Plus Gift Subscriptions are available at the yearly $69.99 tier, and make an ideal last-minute gift. You can buy Disney+ Gift Subscriptions here. Right now, though, you can only get them in the US.

Our verdict? Disney Plus is worth it, but mostly if you have kids

Disney Plus is slightly a more specialist offering than Netflix, aimed at fans of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars. It doesn't have the adult content or variety you'll find on other streaming services, but that's okay, because inevitably you'll find something you want to watch on here.

The archive of Disney Plus content is amazing, and for Disney fans, that's reason enough to subscribe. If you've got children, too, the service is more of a no-brainer.

The next year will be crucial for Disney Plus. Its initial offering of original shows has been solid, but slow, with many of its best series coming long after launch. In a few years, though, with a regular rotation of Star Wars and Marvel shows to enjoy every few months, subscribing is going to be essential.