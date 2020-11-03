Demon's Souls on PS5 will have guides to help you finish the game

The remake of Demon's Souls on PlayStation 5 is going to make use of one of the console's key features – a library of help videos to complete certain challenges.
As part of the console's Activities feature, the PS5 will offer guide videos which players can choose to watch if they need help with a game. Demon's Souls, which has a reputation for being particularly challenging, is going to have over 180 of these help videos for players to browse.
In a report by The Washington Post, it said Demon’s Souls' guide videos will offer varying levels of assistance on how to complete certain sections of the game. You don't have to leave the game to access them, either, which we saw demonstrated by Sony with Sackboy: A Big Adventure when the PS5's UI was introduced.
Obviously, this is a super helpful feature, and might stop people from searching for help on the internet when it's needed.
While the difficulty of the Souls games is often exaggerated, it's definitely a good thing that newer players will be get assistance through the PS5 console if they get stuck at a certain point.
Players who don't like the idea of guides, meanwhile, have no obligation to watch these videos.
At the moment, we don't know how detailed and extensive these video clips are, or how many games will actually support them. Hopefully that's something we'll learn when the PS5 actually gets here on November 12 in the US and Australia, and November 19 in the UK.
