Dell's new Latitude laptops could be perfect for the business power user

After launching the Latitude 7320 Detachable just a few weeks ago, Dell is back with two new additions to its Latitude line of business laptops.

The new Latitude 5421 and Latitude 5521 feature 11th Gen Intel Core processors, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and can be outfitted with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM as well as Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics. When it comes to ports, both laptops have two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A 3.2 ports, HDMI 2.0, Ethernet, a microSD card reader, a headphone jack and a SIM tray.

The Latitude 5421 and 5521 even come equipped with built-in AI capable of boosting application performance and improving battery life by adapting to users' work habits. These new devices were also designed with Dell's 2030 sustainability goals in mind and they are the company's first laptops to use bioplastics made from Tall Oil in their lids and reclaimed carbon fiber in their design.

While Dell has not yet announced the pricing for both the 14-inch Latitude 5421 and the 15.6-inch Latitude 5521, the PC giant did reveal that both laptops will be available this summer, though a release date has not yet been set.

Precision refresh

In addition to announcing two new Latitude laptops, Dell has also given its Precision line of mobile workstations a refresh.

The Precision 5560 and 5760 have been upgraded with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors and now feature color accurate InfinityEdge displays with smaller bezels. These displays are powered by the latest Nvidia RTX graphics and are also backed by the Nvidia Studio program.

For users that need even more power on the go though, Dell has also updated its Precision 7000 series mobile workstations to handle even more demanding workloads. These laptops can be equipped with up to Nvidia RTX A5000 laptop GPUs and were designed to handle 8K HDR video editing and huge 3D simulations.

Just like with the Latitude 5421 and 5521, Dell's revamped Precision laptops will be available this summer and we'll likely hear more regarding pricing once we get closer to their release date.