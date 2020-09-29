Dell XPS 13 for developers comes with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS pre-loaded

Dell has revealed that the latest version of its XPS 13 Developer Edition will come pre-loaded with Ubuntu 20.04 along with several upgrades to the device's hardware.

The new Linux-based XPS 13 Developer Edition will be the first of the Austin-based company's developer-focused laptops to ship with an 11th Gen Intel Core processor. The device will also feature a Thunderbolt 4 port which will make it easy to connect to an external monitor or laptop docking station.

At the same time, the XPS 13 Developer Edition is also getting a memory boost with new LPDDR4x RAM clocked at 4267MHz, up from 3733MHz in the previous model.

Dell's latest XPS 13 Developer Edition will be available in the US and Canada beginning on September 30 and across participating European countries throughout the next few weeks.

Making the switch from Windows to Linux

In addition to shipping a new developer-focused laptop with Ubuntu 20.04 pre-installed, Dell is also giving regular XPS 13 users the ability to make the switch to Linux from Windows if they desire.

Based on input from its developer community, the company has added functionality to allow XPS 13 users that did not purchase the Developer Edition to switch their system from Microsoft's Windows to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS with a free software download.

XPS 13 users can run both operating systems side-by-side or they can also choose to use Ubuntu as their main operating system.

While Linux can be installed relatively easily on most Windows machines, Dell is making it even easier for Windows users to make the switch to Linux using one of the most popular Linux distros around.