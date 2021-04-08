Deathloop delayed to September

Arkane Lyon's upcoming time-loop shooter and immersive sim Deathloop has been delayed again. It's now aiming for a September 14, 2021 release date.

In a message on Twitter, Deathloop creative director Dinga Bakaba shared the team's reason for bumping the game back further, saying that:

"At Arkane, we have a strong vision for Deathloop and we don't want to compromise on that. But we also need to do everything we can to ensure the health and safety of everyone in the studio."

An update on DEATHLOOP from @ArkaneStudios: https://t.co/tJwUSM5vumApril 8, 2021

A year of delays

2021 has rapidly shaped up to be a massive year for game delays, with numerous titles delayed as developers continue to adjust to how the global pandemic has impacted various pipelines. Some other PS5 titles still slated for 2021 include Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Horizon Forbidden West.

As a timed PS5 console exclusive (it's also coming to PC), Deathloop was originally set to be available alongside the launch of the PS5 but was delayed to May 21, 2021 - it's now been delayed until September. Hopefully, with this second delay, the developers will have all the time they need to polish it up and make it the best game it can be.

Deathloop is a game all about a timeloop, where players are trying to break the loop on Blackreef island by taking out eight targets before midnight. There's a variety of unique powers and heavy weapons available, the latter of which take advantage of the DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Deathloop and Tango Gameworks' Ghostwire: Tokyo may be some of the last Bethesda Softworks games released for the PS5, since Bethesda has been acquired by Microsoft and is now Xbox first-party. This means future Bethesda games may be exclusive to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.