Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld is now back at Marvel

Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld has returned to Marvel Comics to mark 30 glorious years of the fan-favorite character.

Liefeld parted ways with the company back in October 2019, stating at the time that he was taking "a pause".

"After doing 100 covers the last few years, I'm taking a pause," Liefeld said when he left the company back in October 2019 (via GamesRadar+ ), dropping hints – since deleted – that he was in talks with his lawyer following "shady practices over at Marvel".

Will this impact Deadpool 3?

So, what does Liefeld's return mean for Deadpool 3 ? Even though he wasn't working for Marvel at the time, Liefeld hinted over the summer that while there was no update on Deadpool 3 beyond the confirmation that a third installment was coming, it wasn't a cause for concern just yet.

"Do I know that there is no movement on a Deadpool 3 right now? I know that. Yes. And does that worry me? No. Not at all." Liefeld said at the time, clarifying previous remarks he'd made about the possibility of a third film, indicating that since the movie isn't on Disney's current schedule, there's no certainty it's actually going ahead.

"Regardless of whatever inside perspective I may have, what I do know is that until a movie is put on a schedule, it's not taken seriously," Liefeld said. "And what people don’t like is that I have assessed the schedule for the next, give or take, five years and I don’t see Deadpool on it. [So] I don’t see that it can arrive earlier than that."