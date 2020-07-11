Cyberpunk 2077 won’t be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch

Cyberpunk 2077 will be playable on a wide range of platforms when it launches in November, but you won’t find it on Microsoft’s subscription service Xbox Game Pass.

The news was confirmed recently by CD Projekt Red’s Lead PR Manager, Radek Grabowski, on Twitter.

When VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb used Cyberpunk 2077 as an example of the kind of blockbuster third-party release that Microsoft might look to have on Game Pass, Grabowski headed off any further speculation by responding “You’ll have to pick another example, Jeff. No Game Pass plans for Cyberpunk 2077.”

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Techradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

You have to pick another example, Jeff. No Game Pass plans for Cyberpunk 2077.July 10, 2020

You shall not Game Pass

Giving subscribers unlimited access to over 100 games for a monthly fee of $9.99 / £7.99 / AU$10.95 Xbox Game Pass is an appealing proposition for Xbox owners, especially as Xbox first-party titles are available on it at launch.

However, it’s not entirely surprising that CD Projekt Red isn’t interested in making Cyberpunk 2077 a Game Pass title, at least not straight away. Although Game Pass is proving popular, amassing millions of subscribers, Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most highly-anticipated titles of this year and making it available on the subscription service on release would mean running the risk of losing sales.

So while CD Projekt Red and Xbox have had a good relationship in the run up to the release of Cyberpunk 2077, what with the special edition Xbox One X and controller, Xbox Game Pass doesn’t appear to be in the pipeline.

After a couple of delays, Cyberpunk 2077 is expected to launch on Xbox One, PS4 and PC on November 19 2020 with a Stadia release and free upgrades to Xbox Series X and PS5 expected at a later date.