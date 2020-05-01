Cyberpunk 2077 will feature nudity, illicit drugs and ‘intense sexual relations’

Cyberpunk 2077 has snagged a mature rating, after a slew of information was revealed about the game’s adult-oriented content.

Developer CD Projekt Red submitted the game for classification ratings worldwide, and it’s upcoming sci-fi adventure epic earned an 18+ tag from Brazil’s official agency, who also disclosed its reasons why.

The prematurely posted listing was quickly pulled from the Classificacao Indicativa website, but predictably, not before an eagle-eyed user could upload all the juicy details to the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit and Twitter.

The ratings for #Cyberpunk2077 seem pretty crazy 😱 I love it!! pic.twitter.com/29Dg6O4MQUApril 25, 2020

We know, then, that Cyberpunk 2077 will include scenes that feature suicide, nudity, prostitution, sexual pleasurement, blood, intentional death and mutilation, to name but a few. We can also ascertain that the game is extremely mature, and definitely not for younger audiences – if that wasn’t abundantly clear.

In a typically cool and collected response, CD Projekt Red replied to the tweet saying, “You surprised? We don’t f*ck around.” Credit where it’s due, that’s one badass way to confirm a leak.

The Polish-based developer has a history of handling mature themes tactfully, with the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt featuring plenty of nudity and copious amounts of bloodshed. It’s tastefully done, and never feels shoe-horned in as a cheap attempt to elicit a reaction from players.

Strictly for older audiences, Cyberpunk 2077 releases on September 17, 2020 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC. We’ll keep you posted on all the latest Cyberpunk 2077 news in the run up to launch.