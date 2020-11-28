Cyberpunk 2077 saves can be transferred to PS5 and Xbox Series X - here’s how

With Cyberpunk 2077’s December release date approaching fast, its developer CD Projekt Red has detailed how players will go about moving their game saves from PS4 or Xbox One over to their next-generation equivalent.

CD Projekt Red has detailed the process of transferring saves on its official support site (via GamesRadar), which is only slightly different for each console family.

The process on the Xbox family of systems uses Microsoft’s Smart Delivery system. With this feature you just have to make sure that your Xbox One is connected to internet so that your save data is uploaded to the cloud, allowing you to pick up where you left off on your Xbox Series X/S. Either that or you can connect your old and new consoles to the same network and use the system network transfer option.

When moving from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 there are three options to choose from. If you’re playing Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4, the simplest option is probably to connect to your PlayStation Plus account and upload your save files so that they can be quickly accessed when you sign in on your PS5. However, there’s also the option to use an external hard drive to copy your save file and transfer it, or use a LAN cable or wireless network connection.

Many gamers are in something of a console generation limbo at the moment, with demand for Sony and Microsoft's latest hardware outstripping supply.

It’s fortunate, then, that a combination of cross-play, backwards compatibility and cross-saving means that, for the most part, we can still play the latest and most highly-anticipated games, like Cyberpunk 2077, and simply carry our progress over to our new console when we finally get our hands on it. At the very least it’s made for a slightly smoother generational transition.

Of course, it should be noted that cross-gen features like Cyberpunk 2077’s save transfers are only applicable within the same console family, so if you’re planning to make the switch from PlayStation to Xbox or vice versa soon, it might be worth holding off if you're looking to play on the latest console.

On its release, Cyberpunk 2077 will be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S thanks to backwards compatibility. Sometime in 2021 there will be a free upgrade which will see the game take full advantage of the next-gen hardware’s capabilities. Whether or not last-gen saves will be transferrable or accessible in the same way once this new update is applied remains unclear.

Cyberpunk 2077 is still on track for its December 10 release date, with the only recent delay relating to a reveal of the game’s DLC, which we’ll now find out more about after the core game’s launch, rather than before.