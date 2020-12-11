Cyberpunk 2077 pre-sold 8 million copies and is now the biggest PC launch of all time

Cyberpunk 2077 has become the most successful PC launch game of all-time.

Prior to Cyberpunk 2077's arrival, the game that boasted the most day-one sales was World of Warcraft: Shadowlands , which broke records when it released in late November and sold 3.7 million copies on its debut.

Only a couple of days ago, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands publisher Activision reported to investors that the latest expansion to the popular MMO was the fastest-selling PC game ever, beating the previous record-holder, Diablo III, which shifted 3.5 million copies on its opening day.

Cyberpunk 2077 publisher CD Projekt, however, announced on Twitter that it had clocked up an astonishing 8 million pre-order copies across both console and PC. Thanks to the speedy math of our pals at PC Gamer , this means Cyberpunk 2077 shifted 4.72 million copies on PC from pre-orders alone.

The first PC Cyberpunk 2077 mod is already available

Cyberpunk 2077 only came out yesterday, and already PC gamers have their first mod to play with .

As we reported earlier today, it’s a basic affair which simply extends the field-of-view (FOV). Increasing it makes your viewpoint wider, so you can see more in your peripheral vision – a lot more if you really crank it up.

Normally, Cyberpunk 2077 allows you to change the FOV between 70 and 100, with 90 as the default setting. With this mod, however, you can switch between 30 all the way up to 150 in increments of 1-degree.