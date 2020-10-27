Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed… again

Developer CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 will no longer hit its release date of November 19, 2020, after suffering yet another delay.

The game will now be released on December 10, 2020, 21 days later.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally slated to release in April of this year, but has continually been pushed back. First it was supposed to release in September, then November, and now it’ll hopefully hit its new release date of December 10.

The game went gold a few weeks ago, which is usually a sure-fire sign that a game is ready to be shipped. Clearly that’s not the case, and CD Projekt Red explained its reasoning behind the delay in a statement on Twitter.

Why the delay this time? The studio has blamed the fact Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to no less than nine platforms in total: Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One and Xbox One X, PS4 and PS4 Pro, PS5, PC and Stadia. Working from home has also proved challenging, which has impacted other games in development and led to delays, even for console launch titles like Halo Infinite.

In terms of the game “going gold,” CD Projekt Red admits that while the game is ready, can be completed, and has all the content in it, the studio hasn’t stopped working to make Cyberpunk 2077 the best it can be. It believes that these 21 days will make all the difference.

With the game still set to ship within the “holiday season” (November to December), the studio may not be able to afford letting the game slip again, particularly if it wants to make the most of all the new PS5 and Xbox Series X owners looking for something new to play.

