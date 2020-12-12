Cyberpunk 2077 has a must-grab patch on PC and PS4 which improves stability

Cyberpunk 2077 has just received a new patch for PC and PS4 players which makes a bunch of fixes, but most importantly improves stability and overall performance, squashing a number of crash bugs.

Hotfix 1.04 also makes a load of fixes to quests which were glitchy in one way or another, and you can check out the full list of repairs in the patch notes here.

Another cure has been implemented for the preview bug when weapon crafting, and on the visual side, vehicle appearance pop-in has been reduced – and it’s now quicker to switch from first-person to third-person when in a vehicle.

Furthermore, the ‘braindance’ issue has been tackled, or at least lessened in severity, as the dev notes: “Modified the flashing effect on braindances to reduce the risk of inducing epileptic symptoms. The effect has been smoothed out and the flashes reduced in frequency and magnitude.”

Xbox gamers left waiting

As mentioned, the patch has come to PC gamers, as well as those playing on the PS4, but the hotfix isn’t on Xbox yet – but it will be ‘as soon as possible’ we are told.

Console gamers will doubtless be keen to get this one, as a fix specific to the PS4 and Xbox is that it reduces the ‘smudge effect’ – which there have been many complaints about – by improving reflections quality. Although some folks have already taken matters into their own hands and have been turning off various graphics options to get rid of that blurriness (like film grain, chromatic aberration and motion blur).

On PC, Cyberpunk 2077 is the biggest game launch of all time, no less, having shifted a staggering 4.7 million copies, and that’s just from pre-orders (8 million in total across PC and consoles). That beats World of Warcraft: Shadowlands which briefly held the record upon release in late November when it sold 3.7 million copies.

Cyberpunk 2077 has generally been well-received, and we certainly had plenty of praise for the sprawling open world RPG in our review, but the juiciest flies spoiling the ointment are the bugs and stability issues – a good number of which are dealt with here.

So apply this patch as soon as you can, naturally, and on PC, also make sure you have updated your graphics card driver to the latest version. It’s certainly been underlined that this is crucial for Nvidia GPU owners, as otherwise there are plenty of visual glitches you’ll encounter without the latest Game Ready driver release that has official support for Cyberpunk 2077.

Via Wccftech