Cyberpunk 2077 is being investigated by a Polish regulator, CD Projekt could be fined

Despite a litany of game-breaking bugs, Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the biggest video game launches of 2020, but a chunk of developer CD Projekt's profits from could be under threat.

The Polish regulator Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) has now stepped in after the game’s dire launch, and has promised to check in on CD Projekt’s progress in fixing the game, specifically on base consoles such as the PS4 and Xbox One.

In a statement to national legal newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna (via Benchmark and Google Translate) a UOKiK’s spokesman outlined how it would be keeping an eye on Cyberpunk 2077.

“We ask the entrepreneur to explain the problems with the game and the actions taken by him. We will check how the manufacturer is working on introducing corrections or solving difficulties that prevent the game from playing on different consoles, but also how it intends to act in relation to people who have complained and are dissatisfied with the purchase due to the inability to play the game on their equipment despite the manufacturer's previous assurances."

Unfortunately for CD Projekt, the company’s stock has been hit hard as a result of Cyberpunk 2077’s problems, costing it more than $1 billion. If the UOKiK determines that the game hasn’t improved over the coming months, there’s a chance the company could be fined up to 10% of its annual income for 2020.

In a previous statement to fans on Twitter, CD Projekt Red promised two significant Cyberpunk 2077 updates in January and February, and has released a number of hotfixes since launch.

Punked

Cyberpunk 2077 was unceremoniously pulled from the PlayStation Store by Sony shortly after release, and while you can still download it from the Microsoft Store on Xbox, it comes with a warning that users may encounter significant performance issues.

Both companies also offered full refunds for Cyberpunk 2077 to customers who were not satisfied with the state of the game, even going against previous store policy to facilitate refund requests.

