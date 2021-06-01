Cyberpunk 2077 can "live up to what we promised", according to CD Projekt CEO

The president of CD Projekt, Adam Kicinski, recently made comments to reaffirm his commitment to delivering a finished version of Cyberpunk 2077. As part of the company’s first-quarter financial reports (per PC Gamer), Kicinski said that “nearly half” of the Cyberpunk development team are still dedicated to fixing and updating the game that will eventually “live up to what we promised”.

The other half of the team has been spun off into other projects, though we aren’t likely to learn what those are exactly for some time. Kicinski said as much, in line with the company’s new stance to not announce a game until it's closer to launch.

CD Projekt will likely be hoping that its ongoing efforts will win back fans who’ve been left with a sour taste in their mouths after Cyberpunk 2077's initial buggy release. We’ll have to wait and see how it fairs on that front, though games like No Man’s Sky have shown that developers can turn perception around eventually.

Another reason for CD Projekt’s efforts will likely be from wanting to get Cyberpunk 2077 back on PlayStation digital stores. Back in December 2020, we reported that Sony decided to pull the game from its virtual shelves. Nearly six months on, there’s no clear sign for when the decision will be reversed. CD Projekt staff have explained in a previous investor call that “the final decision, you have to understand, belongs to Sony.”

What’s next for CD Projekt?

Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be near the top of the team’s priority list for now, but with teams already splitting off into new projects, we can’t help but speculate what we might see next.

One game we’re fairly confident about is The Witcher 4, given that CD Projekt have previously confirmed that it's not done with the series yet. We don’t know much about the game right now, though, beyond that Geralt likely won’t be the lead. At this point, there’s no telling if it would even be a sequel or a prequel to the game series so far, and it might not even be called The Witcher 4.

For those hoping for more Cyberpunk 2077 content, you might be out of luck. The developer’s DLC plans have been quietly pushed to one side and we’re now unlikely to see the promised standalone Cyberpunk multiplayer game. We aren’t 100% sure if all of the plans have been scrapped, but when it’s finally done fixing the game CD Projekt Red may be keen to put the Cyberpunk world far behind it.