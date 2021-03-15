Customers of Vumatel would have to pay more for fiber.

Vumatel, a fibre network provider, has withdrawn some of its more competitive fibre packages, pushing consumers to upgrade to more costly options.

This is according to emails sent to customers of a variety of fiber ISPs, including Afrihost, Cool Ideas, and Vox, informing them of improvements in pricing on Vumatel's network.

These updates are already apparent on the Afrihost, Cool Ideas, and Vox websites, and will take effect for current customers on April 1, 2021.

As part of Vumatel's pricing realignment and discontinuation of some goods, Cool Ideas had to make price adjustments.