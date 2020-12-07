Crosscall launches new accessories

Crosscall has released three new accessories to increase connectivity no matter where you go.

Incorporating X-LINKTM technology: the X-DOCK, the X-CAR Pro and the X-RIDE are all designed to make your life easier.

The company have put out the new accessories just in time for summer and summer activities.

X-DOCK: A new design adapted to the CORE-T4

More design and even faster, the new X-DOCK retains the ergonomics and performance of its predecessor while being adapted to the Crosscall tablet and smartphones.

It goes the extra mile to offer even more features with now Quick Charge compatibility and an additional USB port. For the user, whether at home or at work, the X-DOCK offers great comfort of use and convenience thanks to its X-LINKTM* magnetic system that allows instant charging and data transfer once connected to the computer.

X-RIDE : Charge your phone while driving

Designed for everyday or Sunday bikers, this new mount allows the user to attach their Crosscall smartphone to the handlebars or the rearview mirror of his favourite motorbike and use it as a GPS or camera, all without worrying about recharging the battery.

It works on any terrain, from earth to gravel and over a hole in the road, thanks to the X-BLOCKER security system. This system ensures the smartphone is optimally fixed and will remain in place even in case of high speed and strong vibrations.

Finally, for a successful motorbike ride, the X-RIDE's double ball-and-socket system allows a 360° orientation of the mobile to allow the user to film with flexibility and precision his most beautiful motorbike rides.

X-CAR PRO: A telescopic arm to adapt to all vehicles

A transformation of the simple car mount. No need to look for the right cable or open the sealing cap to connect your smartphone, the X-CAR Pro has been designed to allow the user to optimize its charging time to the maximum. The X-CAR Pro also includes a telescopic arm to allow the user to easily and quickly adjust the phone.

Offering a fast charge 3.0 a double ball joint for optimal orientation, the X-CAR PRO combines both performance and ergonomics.

Pricing

The accessories come at a bit of a cost, however, if you're always on the road, whether it's on a bike or in a car, they are worth forking out for.

The X-Dock costs R899, the X-Car Pro costs R1,099 and the X-Ride will cost R1,129.